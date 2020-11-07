Guatemala
Tropical Cyclone Guatemala, Honduras - TC ETA-20 (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 November 2020)
- The Guatemalan army reached a remote village where around 150 houses were buried by mudslides triggered by TC ETA’s torrential rains. Around 100 people are feared dead in Quejá (central region of Alta Verapaz). No bodies have been recovered yet from the area. Earlier, the authorities had confirmed at least 50 deaths across the country.
- Bad weather and destroyed roads and bridges hampers rescue efforts. The authorities used military helicopters and speedboats to rescue stranded people. On 6 November, Guatemala’s President declared Calamity State. Humanitarian teams and interagency sector working groups in Guatemala are preparing amid ongoing exchanges with CONRED.
- In Honduras, at least 23 deaths have been confirmed, with hundreds of people reportedly waiting to be rescued from flooded areas. To the date, about 16,000 people have been rescued in the northern Valle Sula region. UNICEF estimates that 1.5 million children will be affected by TC ETA consequences. Honduras Government requested international assistance as United Nations teams and humanitarian networks work to identify available response personnel and resources.
- Needs assessment are on the way in all affected countries, but the main needs already identified are in the sectors of shelter, health, livelihood, and WASH. At the regional level, the Coordination Center for Disaster Prevention in Central America (CEPREDENAC) is in contact and supporting national efforts and coordinating possible regional mechanisms with SICA (Central American Integration system).
- As of 7 November, TC-ETA was off Belize's coast and heading towards Cuba and Florida over the weekend.