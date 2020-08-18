Trócaire condemns murder of French activist in Guatemala

Benoit Maria worked for more than 20 years to improve the lives of indigenous people in Guatemala. He was murdered on 10th August and an exhaustive investigation into this criminal act is now needed.

Trócaire deplores the recent murder of French citizen Benoit Maria, country director of the NGO Agronomists and Veterinarians without Borders (AVSF). Benoit Maria had worked for more than 20 years to improve the lives of small farmers and indigenous people in Guatemala and was highly appreciated by local communities.

Benoít María worked for the organization Agrónomos y Veterinarios Sin Frontera (AVSF) and had been doing work accompanying the indigenous authorities of the region, the creation of the Ixil University and the realisation of small farmer markets. During more than twenty years he contributed to the diversification of small agricultural production, the dignity of small farmers, and the recovery of agricultural practices that are the ancestral rights of the indigenous peoples.

The murder occurred on August 10 in the municipality of San Antonio Ilotenango, department of Quiche, Guatemala. We ask the country authorities the prompt clarification of this criminal act against a human rights activist.

Guatemala is one of the most dangerous countries in the world to defend land and the environment. Human rights defenders are frequently murdered with impunity.

Trócaire joined with members of the Forum of International NGOs in Guatemala to express our condolences to his friends and family, as well as making the following urgent appeals: