There are no limits when there is a good story to tell: Giving a voice to communities in Guatemala

Is it possible for a community that is not familiar with technology to learn how to express themselves through video? Furthermore, when they don’t speak the same language as the facilitators? This was the challenge faced by the America’s Community Engagement and Accountability regional team and their two photo and video volunteers in this interesting mission in Guatemala.

As part of the appeal for the Eta and Iota hurricanes that affected Central America in 2020, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) through the National Societies from Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua provided support to the affected communities, even the ones located far away. This was the case of San Luis Palo Grande in Guatemala, located more than six and a half hours away from Guatemala City by car.

San Luis Palo Grande doesn’t have electricity and the cellphone signal of the local providers is very weak there. Due to the heavy rains of the past weeks this and other nearby communities are flooded and have lost their crops which are the families’ only sustenance. This community was chosen by the Guatemalan Red Cross for this experience because of the previous work done there and the positive experiences and collaboration with the community.

The first step to working with this community was to talk with the members of the Urban and Rural Development Community Council. This is an organization that coordinates activities for the development and the reduction of risk in the communities. With the approval of the community, the Guatemalan Red Cross and the IFRC proceeded to work in the facilities of the local school. The facilities were not being used as usual, because of COVID-19, the teachers only gave classes once a week and sometimes they only send different activities for the students via WhatsApp to a member of the community.

The CEA objective is to give a voice and an active role in the decision making to the main characters in any emergency and project, the people, the community. CEA looks to put the people as the center of the Red Cross activities. Thus, the IFRC team prepared, and activity based on a methodology called “Participatory video” that allows the members of the community to take center stage. People from the community design, direct, record and edit videos where they share what they think, feel and what they need from us as a humanitarian institution. By doing so we can adjust our intervention to have a bigger and more meaningful impact in the community and allow for the interventions to be more sustainable through time. Chairs were arranged for welcoming all the community, tablets charged, microphones ready and blackboard and markers were arranged... The room was all set up and ready.

With all these in mind, the CEA team and the audiovisual volunteers prepared two kinds of materials. Regarding technology, the team prepared microphones and loaded basic edition programs on the tablets. Regarding more didactical material, the team prepared paper, markers, and a blackboard.

The goal was to have a week of learning together with the community. During this week, people learned how to use tablets and microphones to share their stories and later how to edit them.

With a room filled with men, women, and children eager to learn the IFRC team (formed by CEA and video and photograph specialists) started this journey. The volunteers from the Guatemalan Red Cross worked as interpreters translating to and from Q’eqchi, the local language spoken in the community. The activity started with the community forming one group that later was divided into 3 groups: men, women, and children. Children learned about COVID-19 and preventive measures while men and women learned about video and recording techniques.

The women’s group remained together and decided to make interviews in Spanish and Qʼeqchiʼ and make shots showing their homes and fields and how they were affected by the floods, which they called “La Llena.” Meanwhile, the men decided to address 3 topics: the cost of the basic market/shopping basket and how this affects their economy, the difficult access to health services and, finally, the problems caused by the Eta & Iota hurricanes. They also made interviews in Spanish and Qʼeqchiʼ but decided to make other kinds of shots. For the first topic they pretended to be at a store, for the second topic they represented some health problems and how they help each other because there are no doctors nearby and for the third topic, they showed their crops and fields.

The whole recording process advanced with no problems, the technical team provided guide, examples and support the whole time. The edition process also advanced without problems, the people from the community decided which shots to use and if they wanted to accompany them with parts of the interviews or with music. Also, they placed the titles and names of the people talking in the videos. In the women’s group, because of its considerable size, they implemented a voting process for the decisions about how to edit the videos, deciding which shots to use and what parts of the interviews were to be included.

After a day dedicated to editing the community gather once more in the little classroom where everything started but this time to share the fruit of their labor. Silence filled the room, there was a moment of tension and then little by little the videos were projected: “The cost of the basic market basket”, “Emergency flooding”, “Health needs” and “Eta & Iota storm”. Qʼeqchiʼ and Spanish were mixed, for a moment all the barriers: language, technology, gender, and age vanished, the community became one.

The children laughed watching their parents acting, men and women also laugh as they were looking at the work of the other groups. Amid laughter, surrounded by expressions of understanding and satisfaction we can finally say that it is indeed possible for a community to express themselves through video even if they had never used technology before, even if they do not speak the same language or if they have a different gender. Not only the community was happy with all this experience, also the volunteers, the facilitators, and the personnel from the Guatemalan Red Cross and the IFRC were incredibly happy. This experience brought us closer to the community and above everything else we learned that we can give voice to the participants, and improve our work to support those that are most vulnerable.

Written by: Carla Guananga, regional CEA senior officer

San Luis Pahlo Grande, Guatemala