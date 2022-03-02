TİKA Supports Migrant Health in Central America

A delegation of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) visited Guatemala to inaugurate the project “Migrant Health: Contribution to Reducing the Rate of Health Decline of the Migrant Population,” implemented in cooperation with the Council of Ministers of Health of Central America and the Dominican Republic (COMISCA).

As its relations with Central American countries and institutions have improved in recent years as a result of its expansion in Latin America and the Caribbean, which is an important part of its multidimensional foreign policy, Türkiye has been supporting the Central American Integration System (SICA) in its activities in the region.

Implemented by SICA, the Council of Ministers of Health of Central America and the Dominican Republic (COMISCA), and our Agency to improve the conditions in the refugee camps on the border between Mexico and Guatemala, the project “Migrant Health: Contribution to Reducing the Rate of Health Decline of the Migrant Population” was inaugurated by Fatih Abdi Çetin, TİKA’s Coordinator in Mexico, and Francisco Coma, Minister of Public Health and Social Assistance of Guatemala.

Project installations have started on the borders of Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and Belize in order to enable migrants who cross these borders to benefit from the project, which included the donation of multi-purpose tents and basic hygiene sets to migrants.

After the inauguration, a meeting was held with Yumara Soria, Advisor to the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food of Guatemala, to discuss potential areas of cooperation in Guatemala.

On the first day, the delegation also visited the Republic of Türkiye Primary School, which is located in the city of Mixco in Guatemala and is one of the projects planned to be implemented in cooperation with the Agency.

On the second day of the visit, a virtual meeting was held with Guillermo Daniel Ortega Reyes, President of the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN), established in 1991 by 6 members (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, and the Dominican Republic) of SICA, of which our country is an observer, as a body responsible for interparliamentary cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Mario Valdeavellano, Deputy Chair of the Governing Council of Guatemala Department; Iliana Calles, Secretary of the Governing Council of Guatemala Department; and Beatriz Herrera, Secretary of the Cabinet of the Governing Council, and Werner Vargas, Advisor to the Chair, who are both technical support specialists.

In the last meeting during his visit, Çetin discussed potential educational projects to be jointly implemented, with Claudia Patricia Ruíz Casasola de Estrada, Minister of Education of Guatemala; Edna Leticia Portales de Núñez, Deputy Minister of Education responsible for Technical Matters; Jorge Eduardo Rodas, Advisor to the Minister of Education; Oneida Beatriz Aguilar Alfaro, Director for National and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Education; and Silvia Lorena Paz, Advisor to the Minister of Education on International Bilateral Cooperation.