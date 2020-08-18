TİKA Distributes Food and Hygiene Packages to Families in Need in Guatemala

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Guatemala, and the Islamic Center of Guatemala distributed 250 food and hygiene parcels to families in need before Eid al-Adha.

COVID-19, first identified in 2019 and has spread to the entire world, is also spreading rapidly in the Central American country of Guatemala.

Taking action on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Adha, TİKA distributed 250 food and hygiene parcels containing oil, rice, beans, pasta, oatmeal, salt, and soap to families in need of different religious beliefs in cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in Guatemala and the Muslim Community of Guatemala.

The delivery ceremony was attended by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Guatemala Mehmet Erkan Aytun and the President of the Islamic Center of Guatemala Ader Abdel Aucar Hernandez.

In his speech at the ceremony, Aucar Hernandez stressed that the center over which he presides helps all Guatemalans regardless of their religion. He thanked Turkey for its assistance.

At the ceremony, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Guatemala Mehmet Erkan Aytun stated that this aid was the gift of the Turkish people and that our country would continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Guatemala in difficult situations such as pandemics.