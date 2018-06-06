06 Jun 2018

Statement by Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, on the volcanic eruption in Guatemala

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original

Volcano de Fuego, one of the most active volcanos in Central America located about 40km south-west of the capital Guatemala City, erupted on Sunday 3 June. Commissioner Stylianides issued the following statement in response to the news that 69 people are confirmed dead and more than 46 are wounded.

"The European Union expresses its solidarity with the people and authorities of Guatemala at this difficult time.

Our thoughts are with all the victims and their families and those missing as well as with the brave first responders and the emergency services working day and night to save lives and search for survivors.

The EU’s emergency Copernicus satellite mapping service has been activated to help with the search and rescue operations.

The EU stands by the people of Guatemala and is ready to provide further assistance."

