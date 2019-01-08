08 Jan 2019

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Guatemala (7 January 2019)

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 07 Jan 2019 View Original

New York

The Secretary-General met this afternoon with Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel of Guatemala who presented him with a letter informing the United Nations of the government’s intention to terminate the Agreement establishing the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) within 24 hours.

The Secretary-General strongly rejects the content of the letter addressed to him. The United Nations has been constructively engaged with the Government of Guatemala, at various levels, over the last sixteen months, in accordance with Article 12 of the Agreement creating CICIG. The mandate of the Commission is set to end on 3 September 2019. Until that date, we expect the Government of Guatemala to entirely fulfil its legal obligations under the Agreement.

The Secretary-General expects the Government of Guatemala to abide by its international undertakings to ensure the protection of the CICIG personnel, both international and national.

The Secretary-General recalls the important contribution of CICIG to the fight against impunity in Guatemala.

