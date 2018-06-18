Situation Report no. 4, Volcano Eruption in Guatemala, HOPE worldwide (16 Jun 2018)

The Fuego Volcano, located about 25 miles Southwest of Guatemala City, erupted on June 3rd, 2018.

The official toll is 110 killed and over 200 missing. At least 3,800 are in temporary shelters.

Several emergency shelters have been opened in Escuintla. Local HOPE worldwide volunteers and staff delivered medicines and emergency prepositioned supplies from the HOPE worldwide Guatemala City Clinic to Escuintla the evening of June 4 and plan to provide additional medications and supplies in the coming days. HOPE worldwide has also provided emergency financial relief.

HOPE worldwide HQ staff arrived in Guatemala on June 15 bringing over $10,000 in medicines to be deployed during mobile clinics that will be help in the Escuintla area beginning June 19. HOPE worldwide Guatemala medical staff expects to treat 150-200 survivors that are living in shelters in the area from June 19-21.

Local leaders have informed that no HOPE worldwide volunteers or local church supporters have been injured.

Tragically, at least 10 students from the San Miguel Los Lotes School that HOPE worldwide supports near the Volcano of Fire have been confirmed killed.

HOPE worldwide received the good news that over 100 of the students have been found alive with 60 of the school’s students still unaccounted for.

Volcanic Eruptions can be unpredictable as far as severity and length of time. HOPE worldwide is mobilizing resources to best help the communities in Guatemala. HOPE worldwide is providing an emergency shipment of medications and will continue to work with the local HOPE worldwide staff to develop a long term response and recovery plan. For several years, we have been providing health services to the communities in Guatemala.

Please pray for the situation.

For financial support, please visit www.hopeww.org/donatedisaster

For further information, please contact:

Shane.Engel@hopeww.org - Director of Communication

Charles.Ham@hopeww.org - Director of Global Disaster Response & Mitigation.

Dave.Tomlinson@hopeww.org – Director of Disaster Response, North America and the Caribbean