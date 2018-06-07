07 Jun 2018

Situation Report no. 3, Volcano Eruption in Guatemala, HOPE worldwide (6 Jun 2018)

HOPE worldwide providing medical assistance for the volcano eruption victims

The Fuego Volcano, located about 25 miles Southwest of Guatemala City, erupted on June 3rd, 2018.

The official death toll is 75 killed and over 200 missing. Rescue efforts continue in the immediate area.

Several emergency shelters have been opened in Escuintla. Local HOPE worldwide volunteers and staff delivered medicines and emergency prepositioned supplies from the HOPE worldwide Guatemala City Clinic to Escuintla the evening of June 4 and plan to provide additional medications and supplies in the coming days. HOPE worldwide has also provided emergency financial relief to support the efforts in Guatemala.

An alert yesterday to evacuate brought a large scale evacuation of Escuintla. Local leaders have informed that no HOPE worldwide volunteers or local church supporters are injured.

Tragically, at least 1 student from the San Miguel Los Lotes School that HOPE worldwide supports near the Volcano of Fire has been reported killed. Meanwhile, we received the good news that 21 of the students have been found alive with 200 of the school’s students still unaccounted for.

Volcanic Eruptions can be unpredictable as far as severity and length of time. HOPE worldwide is mobilizing resources to best help the communities in Guatemala. We are providing an emergency shipment of essentials medical supplies. The clinic runs by HOPE worldwide Guatemala; which is also supporting a local hospital in providing life-saving cares to the affected victims.

We will continue to work with the local HOPE worldwide staff to develop a long term response and recovery plan. For several years, we have been providing health services to the communities in Guatemala.

Please pray for the situation.

