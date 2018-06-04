Situation Report no. 1, Volcano Eruption in Guatemala, HOPE worldwide (3 Jun 2018)

The Fuego Volcano, located about 25 miles Southwest of Guatemala City, has just erupted on June 3rd, 2018.

7 persons have been reported dead while 3,000 has evacuated from their homes to higher ground.

The main airport has also been closed as the volcanic ashes distrubs the air space.

President Jimmy Morales has ordered emergency response see efforts.

The head of the National Disaster Prevention Authority Sergio Cabañas also informed in local radio that lava flow has changed its direction and may be endangering a small town.

"People have been injured, burned and killed. Evacuations and searches are under way," he said (Reuters)

Local leaders has informed that no HOPE worldwide volunteers or local church supporters are injured.

Volcanic Eruptions can be unpredictable as far as severity and length of time. HOPE worldwide is mobilizing resources to best help the communities in Guatemala. For several years , we have been providing health services to the communities in Guatemala, and we are committed to support the communities in this difficult time.

Please pray for the situation.

For financial support, please visit www.hopeww.org/donatedisaster

For further information, please contact:

Shane.Engel@hopeww.org - Director of Communication

Charles.Ham@hopeww.org - Director of Global Disaster Response & Mitigation.