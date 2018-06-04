04 Jun 2018

Situation Report no. 1, Volcano Eruption in Guatemala, HOPE worldwide (3 Jun 2018)

Report
from HOPE worldwide
Published on 04 Jun 2018

The Fuego Volcano, located about 25 miles Southwest of Guatemala City, has just erupted on June 3rd, 2018.

7 persons have been reported dead while 3,000 has evacuated from their homes to higher ground.

The main airport has also been closed as the volcanic ashes distrubs the air space.

President Jimmy Morales has ordered emergency response see efforts.

The head of the National Disaster Prevention Authority Sergio Cabañas also informed in local radio that lava flow has changed its direction and may be endangering a small town.

"People have been injured, burned and killed. Evacuations and searches are under way," he said (Reuters)

Local leaders has informed that no HOPE worldwide volunteers or local church supporters are injured.

Volcanic Eruptions can be unpredictable as far as severity and length of time. HOPE worldwide is mobilizing resources to best help the communities in Guatemala. For several years , we have been providing health services to the communities in Guatemala, and we are committed to support the communities in this difficult time.

Please pray for the situation.

For financial support, please visit www.hopeww.org/donatedisaster

For further information, please contact:
Shane.Engel@hopeww.org - Director of Communication
Charles.Ham@hopeww.org - Director of Global Disaster Response & Mitigation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.