Situation of human rights in Guatemala: Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/49/20) (Unofficial English version)

The present report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights describes the human rights situation and the activities of the office in Guatemala from 1 January to 31 December 2021. The report highlights advances and persisting challenges in the promotion and protection of human rights, with a focus on issues related to equality and non-discrimination, inclusive and sustainable human development, justice, democratic space and the human rights impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

**I. Introduction **

The present report is submitted pursuant to the agreement between the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the Government of Guatemala, signed in January 2005 and renewed in September 2021. The report covers the year 2021 and is based on information provided by State institutions and other stakeholders as well as information collected and analysed by OHCHR in Guatemala. The report provides an overview of some of the key activities undertaken by OHCHR in Guatemala in 2021.

OHCHR provided technical assistance to State institutions, particularly the Ministry of Social Development (MIDES), Ministry of Labour (MINTRAB), Ministry of Energy and Mines (MEM), Registry of Cadastral Information (RIC), Social Welfare Secretariat (SBS),

Presidential Secretariat for Women (SEPREM), National Youth Council (CONJUVE),

National Forest Institute (INAB), Presidential Commission for Peace and Human Rights (COPADEH), National Civil Police (PNC), the judiciary, Congress, the Constitutional Court (CC), Office of the Attorney General (MP), Office of the Ombudsperson (PDH), and Solicitor General's Office (PGN). OHCHR also held 99 workshops for State institutions and organized 29 virtual forums and seminars. Topics addressed included participation in the conduct of public affairs, free, prior and informed consent, water and sanitation, environment, environment, social protection, decent work, access to justice, violence against women and girls, and the rights of indigenous peoples, human rights defenders, people with disabilities and youth.

In 2021, OHCHR continued to monitor the human rights situation through active engagement with authorities, communities and civil society. OHCHR produced 54 bulletins, brochures and other publications,1 and launched 11 public information campaigns on the rights of indigenous peoples, women's rights, judicial independence, freedom of expression and opinion. It supported the Social Welfare Secretariat in developing a campaign to promote the human rights of children and adolescents from a gender perspective. It organized two regional workshops on youth rights and collective intellectual property of indigenous peoples, with the participation of institutions and civil society organizations from Ecuador,

Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru.