Secretary-General Pledges United Nations Support for Guatemala Rescue, Relief Efforts after El Fuego Volcano Eruption

SG/SM/19067

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and significant damage caused by the El Fuego volcano, which erupted yesterday in Guatemala. He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Guatemala. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. The United Nations stands in solidarity with Guatemala and is ready to support the national rescue and relief efforts.

For information media. Not an official record.