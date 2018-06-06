06 Jun 2018

Save the Children Responding to Guatemala Volcano Eruption

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (June 6, 2018) – More than 1.7 million people have been affected by the violent eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala on Sunday. Tragically, 75 people have lost their lives, including two young girls, and nearly 200 people are missing.

A second eruption on Tuesday, with a dangerous mix of ash, rock and volcanic gases, continues to threaten nearby villages and put children, families and rescuers at risk.

Save the Children is working to keep children safe in the wake of the disaster.

"With hundreds still missing and dozens dead—including several children—the most recent eruption has brought more destruction and death to an already devastated area, and has left children in a very vulnerable situation,” Dr. Elizabeth Bocaletti, Save the Children's acting country director in Guatemala said.

"Children in Guatemala have just been through a very traumatic experience and now face the uncertainty and insecurity that follow a disaster of this scale. Many have seen their villages and homes buried by volcanic ash and mud, and have lost loved ones. In a situation like this, it is vital that we ensure there is protection for children, many of whom were separated from their families in the chaos of fleeing for their lives.

"Save the Children is on the ground working in emergency shelters. We are organizing small groups that care for separated children until we are able to trace and reunite them with their families."

Save the Children has worked in Guatemala since 2002 to increase access to quality early child development and bilingual, multicultural education across almost 80 communities in Quiche, Huehuetenango and Sololá.

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Learn more at www.SavetheChildren.org.

