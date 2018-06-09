ROK Government to Offer Humanitarian Assistance worth US$200,000 to Guatemala, where Volcanic Eruption Caused Damage
- The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to offer humanitarian assistance worth US$200,000 to Guatemala, where the eruption of the Fuego Volcano near Guatemala City, Guatemala, on June 3 killed, injured or displaced a number of people.
o As of June 6, the volcanic eruption has left 75 people dead, 192 missing, 44 injured, and 12,089 evacuated.
The humanitarian assistance from the ROK government is expected to help those affected by the volcanic eruption, including the displaced, bring stability to their lives and recover from the damage as soon as possible.
The ROK government will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to countries and their people affected by natural disasters.
- unofficial translation