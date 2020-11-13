ROK Government to Extend US$700,000 in Humanitarian Assistance to Five Central American Countries Affected by Hurricane Eta

1. The government of the Republic of Korea has decided to extend a total of 700,000 U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance to five countries in Central America that was hit by Hurricane Eta on November 3 --the Republic of Honduras, the Republic of Guatemala, the Republic of Nicaragua, the Republic of Panama and the Republic of El Salvador.

° The Category 4 Hurricane Eta is reported to have caused a considerable loss of life and damage to property: It has left more than 2.5 million people affected, including at least 120 casualties, and destroyed critical infrastructure.

2. The assistance is expected to contribute to stabilizing people’s livelihoods as well as to recovering the affected areas of the five Central American countries, which are facing increased difficulties due to the hurricane amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. The ROK government will continue to take part in the international community’s humanitarian assistance in order to support the efforts to overcome damage by countries and people affected by natural disasters.