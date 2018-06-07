Response to Volcano Eruption in Guatemala

Episcopal Relief & Development is working with the Episcopal Diocese of Guatemala to respond to the needs of those impacted by the Fuego volcano. Currently, the Diocese of Guatemala is providing food, water and shelter and working with the organization on planning for additional needs.

The powerful volcano erupted for more than 16 hours on Sunday, releasing flows of ash, mud and rocks that buried entire villages. At least 75 people were killed and more than 192 people are reported missing.

“Our hearts go out to all of the people affected. We will continue to work with the diocese to support the most vulnerable in the days ahead,” said Abagail Nelson, Senior Vice President, Programs.

Please pray for those impacted.

