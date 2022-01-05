Record of 36 fires in the country

Informative Bulletin No. 577-2021

Institutions that make up the National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction -CONRED- maintain actions to prevent, mitigate and respond to events that generate Risk, Emergency or Disaster situations -RED-, this due to the Forest Fire Season 2021-2022.

Since the current season began until the morning of Thursday, December 30, the CONRED System has dealt with 36 claims in 10 departments:

1 forest in Alta Verapaz.

1 forest and 1 non-forest in Baja Verapaz.

2 foresters in El Progreso.

2 forestry and 8 non-forestry in Guatemala.

2 forestry in Huehuetenango.

4 forestry and 2 non-forestry in Petén.

1 forester in Quetzaltenango.

5 foresters in Quiché.

4 foresters in Sololá.

3 non-forest in Zacapa.

Currently, there are 61.06 hectares affected in the national territory, especially in the departments of Baja Verapaz, El Progreso, Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Petén, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, Sololá and Zacapa.

It is worth mentioning that during the morning of Thursday, December 30, no fire was reported in the national territory, however, the Forest Fire Response Brigade -BRIF / GUA- of CONRED remains in readiness to address RED situations that could occur before the current season.

If you have knowledge of an accident in your community or while driving on the road, you can contact 119 of CONRED. In this way, the institution will coordinate actions to control and liquidate the reported fire.

