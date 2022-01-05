Rains cause incidents in Izabal

Informative Bulletin No. 005-2022

Due to the displacement of a cold front over the north of the country, heavy rains were recorded over the department of Izabal, causing various incidents and affecting local residents.

The 7 registered floods are attended to in the following locations:

Village Río Negro, Morales, Izabal.

Quebrada Grande, Morales, Izabal.

Refugio de Dios es Fiel, Puerto Barrios, Izabal.

61 PNC Police Station, Puerto Barrios, Izabal.

Urban area, Puerto Barrios, Izabal.

Seventh CVB Company, Puerto Barrios, Izabal.

Revolution Market, Puerto Barrios, Izabal.

During the morning of Tuesday, January 04, the following data were recorded:

22 people affected.

71 people evacuated.

71 people housed.

3 people injured.

1 house with moderate damage.

Institutions that make up the National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction -CONRED- maintain attention to the incidents reported in the department of Izabal, thus safeguarding the lives of the inhabitants. These actions are carried out in compliance with the 2021-2022 Temperature Drop Operational Protocol.

Given the forecast of rains over the departments of Petén, Franja Transversal del Norte and Caribe for January 4, the Executive Secretariat of CONRED recommends that the general population review their Family Response Plan, know the Local Response Plan of your community and have a 72 Hour Backpack on hand.

If an emergency situation arises, you can call 119 of CONRED.