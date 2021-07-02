Rains affected more than 2,500 people in the last hours

Informative Bulletin No. 326-2021

As a result of the rains registered in the last hours, 2,616 people were affected by different incidents, such as: floods, subsidence, structural collapse, landslide and mud flow, events attended by institutions that make up the National Coordinating System for Disaster Reduction -CONRED-.

The 6 reported incidents occurred in the following municipalities:

Sinking in San Marcos, San Marcos.

Structural collapse in Jocotán, Chiquimula.

Landslide in San José Chacayá, Sololá.

Flood in Jalapa, Jalapa.

Flood in San Antonio Ilotenango, Quiché.

Mud flow in Sacapulas, Quiché.

As a result of the aforementioned events, 23 people were reported as victims. It is worth mentioning that 76 individuals evacuated their homes, due to the damage caused by floods in the departments of Jalapa and Quiché.

Finally, the total number of houses with damage (between light and moderate) in the last hours is 24, this after carrying out the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis -EDAN-.

Given the forecast of rains in the coming days, the Executive Secretariat of CONRED recommends that the general population be prepared from their community in the event of a flood. During this event, it is important to remain calm, follow the instructions of the authorities, listen to the news on your portable radio, and seek temporary shelter if your home is at risk. Remember that for no reason should you cross swollen rivers or walk along their banks.