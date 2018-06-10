10 Jun 2018

Project HOPE Responds to Catastrophic Eruption of Guatemala’s Fuego Volcano

Report
from Project HOPE
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original

Project HOPE is deploying an emergency team to respond to critical health needs after the Fuego volcano in Guatemala left 109 dead and 200 missing. Dangerous flows of ash, rock and toxic gases have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes after the country’s most violent eruption in four decades. Our team is engaged with local partners and will support the efforts of the Guatemalan government, which has requested international assistance including water filters, medicines, medical supplies and equipment, mobile hospitals, and medical support.

Media Contact
Geraldine Carroll
Tel. +1-540-257-3746
gcarroll@projecthope.org

