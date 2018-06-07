PAHO/WHO coordinates relief efforts in zones affected by Volcano eruption in Guatemala

Guatemala City, 6 June 2018 (PAHO/WHO) – A technical team from the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) joined the country Representative for Guatemala, Dr. Oscar Barreneche, on a visit to health facilities and an emergency shelter on 6 June, to carry out a needs assessment regarding access to clean water, healthcare and mental health services for those affected by the Fuego Volcano eruption.

So far, 75 deaths have been reported as a result of the eruption, and a further 200 people have been reported missing. Around 3 thousand people have been displaced and are currently seeking refuge in local shelters. It is estimated that more than 1.5 million people have been affected by the volcano in the areas of Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez and Escuintla.