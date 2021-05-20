Pacaya volcano lava flow monitoring

Informative Bulletin No. 236-2021

Members of the Immediate Response Teams -ERI-, in accompaniment of Departmental Delegates and staff of the Volcano Prevention Unit of the Executive Secretariat of the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction -SE-CONRED-, maintain constant surveillance of the flow of lava that has been reported in the Pacaya volcano, during the last months.

According to the latest on flights with unmanned aircraft (drones), it has been possible to verify that the lava flow from the fissure that arose in the Northwest flank, which was formed since last April 29, has decreased, indicating that as a result of the visits made and thermal imaging it can be mentioned that the flow temperatures have decreased.

However, constant vigilance and communication with the local authorities and the population of the communities surrounding the colossus is maintained, to coordinate actions and recommendations for attention to situations that generate Risk, Emergency or Disaster -RED-, which could arise before the activity featuring the Pacaya volcano.

In addition to this information, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology -INSIVUMEH-, shares through its daily volcanological bulletin about the conditions in the colossi of Fuego and Santiaguito. As well as what has already been mentioned by the Pacaya Volcano.

The Fuego volcano has reported weak, moderate and some strong explosions in a range of 5 to 9 per hour, accompanied by gray ash columns that reach a height of up to 4,700 meters above sea level, which are they disperse in a west and southwest direction at a distance of 10 to 15 kilometers. Additionally, the presence of ash has been reported in Panimaché I, Morelia, Santa Sofía and others in the area.

Regarding the conditions in the Santiaguito volcano, it is reported that the record of weak and moderate explosions is maintained. In turn, degassing columns are observed in the colossus. Due to the unstable material in the crater there is a probability of moderate to strong Pyroclastic Flows.

Therefore, we remind the general population of the importance of avoiding exposure to the danger posed by coming too close to the ravines or lava flows of these colossi, as well as respecting the instructions of the authorities and keeping abreast of the conditions in the volcanoes to through the social networks of CONRED and INSIVUMEH.