Pacaya volcano keeps moderate explosions

The National Coordinating System for Disaster Reduction –CONRED- maintains surveillance of the conditions of the Pacaya volcano, which according to the country's scientific entity, the National Institute of Seismology, Volcanology, Meteorology and Hydrology –INSIVUMEH-, records moderate explosions accompanied by columns of ash with heights of up to 3,500 meters above sea level.

INSIVUMEH indicates in its special volcanological bulletin No. BEPAC-66-2021 that the colossus maintains the emission of ash that has generated ash fall in the villages of El Pepinal, San Francisco de Sales, El Cedro, Calderas, Mesías Altas, and Low Messiah, which is monitored through the System of Local, Municipal and Departmental Coordinators for Disaster Reduction.

Additionally, the country's scientific entity shares about the possibility of strong explosions and that due to the wind pattern it is not ruled out that the ash emission could affect regions of Guatemala City. Additionally, vigilance is maintained on the lava flow that has been present since last March 18 on the South West flank.

Given this information, the Executive Secretariat of CONRED, maintains its actions as the issuance of informative notices no. 104 and 105 addressed to local authorities and the population of the communities surrounding the volcanic complex, with prevention recommendations for the activity registered during the last hours.

Additionally, the departmental delegates of CONRED, in accompaniment with the Volcano Prevention Unit -UPV-, carry out the socialization of the notices in the surrounding communities, as well as the coordination of actions in any situation of Risk, Emergency or Disaster -RED- , that could come to present itself.

CONRED recommends to the population: Heed the notices that municipal and departmental authorities make known as PREVENTIVE EVACUATIONS, avoid putting your life at risk by locating yourself near lava flows or stopping to take pictures in a risky situation, review your Family Response Plan and 72-hour backpack for each member of your family.