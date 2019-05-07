07 May 2019

Over 100 Members of Congress Oppose Cutting Aid to Central America

Report
from Washington Office on Latin America
Published on 07 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (639.28 KB)

Washington, DC—Yesterday, Representatives Norma J. Torres (D-CA) and Albio Sires (D-NJ) led a group of 101 Members of Congress in a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling on the Trump administration to reverse its decision to cut humanitarian and development aid to Central America. Suspending hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign assistance to the region would seriously damage both U.S. and regional interests, the letter asserts.

“Progress made on reducing violence and poverty will be reversed, more children and families from the Northern Triangle will be forced to flee their communities, and the situation at our border will get worse, not better,” the letter states.

President Trump announced on March 29 that he planned to cut nearly $1 billion in funding to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, even as increased numbers of children and families are being forced to flee violence, poverty, and endemic corruption in the region. The decision to suspend aid as a result of what President Trump described as Central American governments “doing nothing” on migration is particularly counter-productive, given that much of the U.S. aid is delivered to non-governmental organizations working to address the conditions driving people to migrate.

“Millions of dollars in aid provided to communities through non-governmental organizations is now in jeopardy,” the letter states. “Multiple programs that are demonstrating results—reducing violence at the local level, helping young people find jobs, and reducing the rates of malnutrition in rural areas—will be forced to close their doors.”

The letter also points out that in addition to undermining “longstanding bipartisan policy goals” in the region, this suspension of aid also represents “a willful disregard for congressional intent,” as it is Congress, not the executive branch, that has the authority to appropriate foreign funding.

Other resources:

  • WOLA analysis: stopping U.S. assistance to Central America is counterproductive and misinformed.

  • WOLA’s Central America Monitor tracks where U.S. assistance to the region is going.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.