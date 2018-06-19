19 Jun 2018

OFID extends humanitarian assistance to victims of volcanic eruption in Guatemala

Report
from OPEC Fund for International Development
Published on 19 Jun 2018 View Original

June 19, 2018, Vienna, Austria. OFID – the OPEC Fund for International Development – has approved a US$100,000 emergency aid grant to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support humanitarian operations being carried out by the Guatemalan Red Cross for victims of a recent volcanic eruption.

Guatemala’s Fuego volcano, located 40 km southwest of Guatemala City, has been deemed the most devastating eruption the country has seen in more than four decades. Guatemalan authorities have declared a state of emergency in the departments of Escuintla, Sacatepéquez and Chimaltenango. More than 100 people have been killed, 200 are still missing and over 12,000 people have been evacuated.

The IFRC has launched an international emergency appeal with the aim of delivering humanitarian assistance for a 12-month period to approximately 6,000 of the most vulnerable survivors of the disaster. High priority needs include shelter, medical care and food, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene services.

OFID has a strong relationship with the IFRC, having extended emergency aid grants in support of 71 operations totaling nearly US$21 million.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.