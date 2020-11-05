News Alert: Mercy Corps Prepares for Life-Threatening Rains in Guatemala as Tropical Storm Eta Lashes Central America

As tropical storm Eta continues pummeling Central America with heavy rains, Mercy Corps' Guatemala team is preparing for life-threatening flooding and landslides as the storm moves toward eastern Guatemala. In the department of Alta Verapaz, where Mercy Corps has ongoing development programs and more than 50% of the population lives in extreme poverty, we expect the communities of Tamahú, Tucurú, Santa Catalina la Tina, Telemán and Panzós to be particularly vulnerable due to the high frequency of flooding from the Polochíc river.

Miriam Aguilar, Mercy Corps' Country Representative in Guatemala, says:

"Due to above-average rainfall in recent months, the soil is already saturated, which means a greater risk of flooding, landslides and damage to agriculture and infrastructure. Already in the first two days of November and even before Eta's arrival it has rained 60% of what we'd expect for the entire month.

Today our team delivered hygiene supplies and personal protective equipment to evacuation shelters in Cobán, Alta Verapaz and, depending on accessibility, we plan to visit communities later this week after the storm passes through to better understand the extent of damage and needs."

Mercy Corps' Guatemala team is preparing to join CONRED, the national disaster coordination agency, in evaluating the most pressing humanitarian needs as the storm moves through Guatemala and we are prepared to mount a response if needed. Mercy Corps has already been working in Alta Verapaz in recent months to distribute water, hygiene and sanitization supplies as well as personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.