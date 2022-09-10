Natural Hazards Monitoring - 9 September 2022

Official

Fire

United States of America

On 6 September 2022, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provided information about a fire in Foresthill, California, United States of America. According to the report, the fire began on 6 September and is burning on state and private land in and around Foresthill. A total of 3,606 homes (90% primary, 10% secondary homes), 3 schools, a water treatment plant, 2 hydro power plants and pipelines are threatened. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for 5,777 people and 3 shelters have been opened. The report is available at: FEMA

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 9 September, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), provided an update about the effects of the rainy season in the country. There have been 1,593 incidents related to heavy rains reported. Between 1 April to 9 September 2022, 2,859,004 people were affected and 39 deaths were reported. A total of 77 bridges and 450 roads were affected and 373 houses were severely damaged. The report is available at: CONRED