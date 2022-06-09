Natural Hazards Monitoring - 9 June 2022

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 8 June, according to a media report, 9 incidents related to severe weather occurred in the departments of Chiquimula, Escuintla, Retalhuleu, San Marco, Santa Rosa, and Totonicapán. In total 14,467 people were affected. Damage Assessments and Needs Analysis (EDAN) are ongoing and institutions belonging to the CONRED system provided humanitarian aid to those who were affected. In total, 368,194 people were affected by the rainy season and 691 people remain at risk. In addition, there were 149 houses that sustained light damage, 621 houses were moderately damaged, and 30 houses were severely damaged. The report is available at: Agencia Guatemalteca de Noticias.