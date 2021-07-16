Natural Hazards Monitoring - 9 July 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 8 July, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish), reported heavy rainfall, floods, and 2 landslides in 4 departments affecting 482 people. The impacted departments were San Marcos, Guatemala, Izabal, and Quiché. A landslide occurred in San Pedro Sacatepéquez, San Marcos, flooding occurred in Chinautla, Guatemala, and Morales, Izabal, 2 landslides affected Uspantán, Quiché, and a tree fell in Guatemala, Guatemala, affecting residents. In total 103 people evacuated their homes and 60 houses sustained light to moderate damage after carrying out the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish). Additional rain is forecasted over the weekend and residents are advised to prepare against potential flooding. The report is available at: CONRED.

Unofficial

Tropical Storm Elsa

United States

On 9 July, media reported the impact of Tropical Storm Elsa on the New York City Region with winds that peaked at 50 miles per hour that left 24,000 homes and business without power. Heavy rain flooded roads in New York City and at least one subway station. In addition, a tornado watch is in effect in parts of Long Island and southeastern New England. Up to 6 inches of rainfall is expected through Friday in the eastern mid-Atlantic states and New England. The report is available at: La Patilla.