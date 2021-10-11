Natural Hazards Monitoring - 8 October 2021

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 7 October, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rain and strong winds in the department of Suchitepéquez. The main affected communities are the Sapon and García Sectors in Nahualate Village I, Colonia Santa Fe, and the Hernández Sector in Barrios Village II. In Sapon Sector, 2 houses were damaged affecting 14 persons; in García sector, 5 houses were damaged affecting 35 persons, in Colonia Santa Fe 1 house was damaged affecting 2 persons; and in Hernández Sector 2 houses were damaged affecting 8 persons. In total 10 houses sustained damages affecting 59 persons. In addition, landslides on roads in Sololá and Suchitepéquez affected 6,000 persons. The full report is available at: CONRED.