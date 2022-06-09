Natural Hazards Monitoring - 8 June 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 7 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported 8 incidents related to the rainy season that occurred between 6-7 June. The affected departments were Chiquimula, Guatemala, Jalapa, San Marcos, Sololá, and Zacapa. In total, 5,224 people were affected and Damage Assessments and Needs Analysis (EDAN per its acronym in Spanish) are being carried out to determine how the affected population can be helped through the distribution of humanitarian aid efforts. From the beginning of the rainy season to 7 June, 213 incidents have affected 353,718 people, caused 1,813 evacuations, 3,739 people have been treated by CONRED, and 61 people have been placed in temporary shelters, 7 people were injured, and 12 people have died. The report is available at: CONRED.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 8 June, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that the Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned 318,172 acres and is 65% contained. The number of mandatory evacuations has decreased to 622 and voluntary evacuations have risen to 26,940 residents. There remain 12,328 houses that are threatened, 27 houses and 50 structures were damaged, and 432 houses and 448 structures were destroyed. There were 128 injuries reported. The report is available at: FEMA.

Unofficial

Cuba (Update)

On 8 June, according to a media report, heavy rains in Matanzas, Cuba caused floods prompting the evacuation of 5,171 people of which 218 were placed in state centers. During preliminary damage assessments, 562 houses were found to be affected by the heavy rains and floods, 120 of which were located in Carlos Rojas. Flooding was also reported in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, Socorro, Pedroso, and Colón. Since the rains began, 1,219 houses were damaged of which 90 have collapsed and 108 houses lost their roofs. In addition, 17.5 tons of tobacco crops were lost. The report is available at: Diario de Cuba.