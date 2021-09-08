Natural Hazards Monitoring - 7 September, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 3 September, the Guatemala National Coordination System (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rain in the departments of Suchitepéquez, Guatemala, Retalhuleu, and Quetzaltenango that affected 9,596 people. Of the affected people, 40 were evacuated from their homes and 1 person was injured. The Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish) reported 11 homes with moderate to severe damage. On 5 September, media reported in the past three months more than 1.1 million people have been affected by severe weather, 7,864 people have been evacuated of which 569 have been placed in temporary shelters. A total of 23 people have died in various weather events caused by heavy rains. In terms of damage, 103 homes, 12 bridges, and 2 highways were destroyed, 2,064 homes sustained moderate damage, and 940 homes sustained mild damages. The reports are available at: CONRED and Prensa Libra.

Panama

On 5 September, the Republic of Panama National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC, per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rains in Chilibre, Chame, and Chiriquí that affected 259 people. In Chilibre, La Amistad and Paraíso sectors, 86 people and 22 homes were affected. Due to the overflow of the Divalá River in Chiriquí province, 6 homes sustained damages and 173 people were affected. SINAPROC in conjunction with the Ministry of Housing and Territorial Planning (MIVIOT, per its acronym in Spanish) have been carrying out damage inspections and distributing humanitarian aid to the affected areas and people. The report is available at: SINAPROC.

Tropical Depression Ida

United States of America (Update)

On 6 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update on the passage of Tropical Depression Ida. In Louisiana, 218 Boil Water Advisories are in effect impacting 1 million people; 89 water system outages are currently affecting 83,000 people. In Louisiana, 23 shelters are open housing 3,461 occupants, in addition, 534,000 people are still without areas with most areas expected to be restored by 8 September and full restoration to heavily impacted areas are predicted by 25 September. In New Jersey, 2 shelters are open with 72 people, in New York 1 congregate shelter is open with 19 residents and 11 non-congregate shelters are housing 16 occupants. There have been 17 confirmed deaths in New York and 27 confirmed deaths in New Jersey. The report is available at: FEMA.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 6 September, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided a wildfire summary on fires occurring on the West Coast of the country. The Dixie Fire in Plumas, California has burned 898,951 acres and is 56% contained. Mandatory evacuation mandates have affected 972 people. There are currently 5,927 houses that are threatened, 56 houses that have been damaged, and 704 houses that have been destroyed. In total there have been 10 injuries reported. In Trinity California the Monument Fire has burned 181,617 acres and is 37% contained. There are 7,600 residents of the surrounding area under mandatory evacuation orders, 5,780 houses are threatened, 3 have been damaged, and 20 have been destroyed. Overall, there have been 8 injuries reported. In El Dorado, California the Caldor Fire has burned 215,400 acres and is 44% contained. There are 39,956 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 26,675 houses are threatened, 49 have sustained damages, and 713 houses have been destroyed. In total 7 people have been injured, 17 congregate shelters are open with 297 occupants and 6 non-congregate shelters are open with 6 occupants. In El Dorado County there are 4,478 residents without power. The report is available at: FEMA.