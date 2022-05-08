Natural Hazards Monitoring - 6 May, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 5 May, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported 14 incidents related to the 2022 Rainy Season have occurred in the departments of Guatemala, Huehuetenango, Quiché, Sacatepequez, San Marcos and, Suchitepéquez. These events affected 8,796 people, caused 5 people to be evacuated, caused slight to moderate damage to 78 houses, and affected 6 roads. The report is available at: CONRED.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 6 May, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update to the Hermit's Peak and Cerro Pelado Fires in New Mexico. The Hermit's Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico has burned 166,379 acres and is 20% contained. The fire remains active, however due to a favorable weather forecast, firefighters will have better opportunities to make protective measures such as constructing containment lines around the perimeter of the fire and structural protection throughout the active fire area. The fire is likely to be a long-term event. There are 18,275 houses that are threatened, 9 houses and 5 structures were damaged, 170 houses and 117 structures were destroyed, and 13 people were injured. A total of 25,939 residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders and 2,130 people are sheltering in place. The report is available at: FEMA.