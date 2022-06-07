Natural Hazards Monitoring - 6 June 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Cuba

On 5 June, the Official Twitter Account of the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba reported that due to heavy rains caused by a tropical depression in western Cuba, 750 houses sustained damages, 158,473 residents were without electricity, and 3,200 hectares of tobacco, sweet potato, cucumber, and squash crops were damaged of which tobacco crops were the most affected with 337 tons of damage and 27 tons were destroyed. According to media reports, at least 12 of the 750 affected houses were destroyed and there were 5 deaths. The reports are available at: Presidency of the Republic of Cuba, Diario de Cuba, and Radio Television Martí.

Guatemala (Update)

On 3 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported between 2-3 June 7 incidents related to the rainy season were reported in the departments of Guatemala, Quetzaltenango, San Marcos, Sololá, Izabal, Jalapa, and Petén affecting approximately 37,151 people. Damage Assessments and Needs Analysis (EDAN per its acronym in Spanish) are ongoing. In total, since the beginning of the rainy season, 189 incidents were reported causing damage to 716 houses and affecting 302,085 people. The report is available at: CONRED.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 5 June, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), reported that the Hermit’s Peak Fire in San Miguel, New Mexico, has burned 317,138 acres and is 62% contained. There are 766 residents under mandatory evacuation orders, 26,796 residents under voluntary evacuation orders, 12,328 houses are threatened, 27 houses and 50 structures were damaged, and 432 houses and 447 structures were destroyed. There were 107 injuries reported. The report is available at: FEMA.

Unofficial

Brazil (Update)

On 5 June, according to media reports, search and rescue efforts in Pernambuco, Brazil ended as the last person declared missing has been found, bringing the total number of deaths caused by floods and landslides to 128 people. Each of the 82,000 families who lost their houses or properties will receive R$1,500 in humanitarian assistance. Due to the severe weather, 71,000 people were displaced and are now in 123 shelters across 31 municipalities. In total, 54 municipalities were affected, and 37 municipalities have declared a state of emergency. The reports are available at: La Nacion and Radio La Primerisima.