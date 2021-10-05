Natural Hazards Monitoring - 4 October 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 1 October, the Colombia National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD as per its acronym in Spanish) updated the information regarding the 2021 Rainy Season. A total, 124 events associated with the rainy season were reported in 99 municipalities of 24 departments affecting 29,831 persons(9,555 families), including 4 reported injuries. The most affected departments were Antioquia, North of Santander, Tolima, Bolívar, Casanare, Cundinamarca, and Cauca. Overall, 6,898 houses were damaged, 65 were destroyed, 42 roads, 4 vehicular bridges, and 4 pedestrian bridges were affected. Additionally, 18 aqueducts and 6 educational centers reported damages. The report is available at: UNGRD.

Guatemala

On 1 October, according to the Guatemala National Coordination system for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) during the month of September, a total of 295,322 persons have been affected in 182 severe weather incidents reported nationally. In total, 1,924 persons were evacuated, 24 of which were placed in temporary shelters, while 4 people were injured, and 13 fatalities were reported. Furthermore, 148 homes are at risk, 150 sustained slight damage, 824 sustained moderate damage, and 19 were severely damaged. Additionally, 43 roads were affected of which 1 was destroyed, 5 bridges were affected of which 2 were destroyed, and 11 schools were damaged. The department of Guatemala was the most affected with 22 severe weather incidents affecting 129,002 persons, followed by Sololá department 38,000 persons affected due to 6 incidents and Suchitepéquez with 30 events that affected 27,572 persons. The report is available at: CONRED.