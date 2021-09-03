Natural Hazards Monitoring - 31 August 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 30 August, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported 6 severe weather incidents that affected 17,803 people in various departments. The most impacted department was Suchitepéquez; however, the departments of Guatemala, Sololá, and Zacapa were also affected. In total, 7 homes sustained mild, moderate, or severe damage mainly due to flooding and landslides. The report is available at: CONRED.

Tropical Cyclone/Tropical Storm Ida

United States of America (Update)

On 31 August, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported on the passage of Tropical Cyclone Ida. In Louisiana, 155 water system outages have been reported impacting 441,000 people in 17 parishes. In addition, 16 water systems are under boil water advisories impacting 319,000 people in 9 parishes. Across Louisiana and Mississippi, 1,755 hospital patients have been evacuated from various healthcare facilities. In Louisiana, 10 hospitals were evacuated, and 2 hospitals are in the process of evacuating. In 6 parishes in Louisiana, extensive damage has been reported. There are now 990,000 people in Louisiana without power and 46,000 people in Mississippi without power. Ida has now weakened to a Tropical Depression. According to media reports, two deaths have been attributed to the passage of Tropical Storm Ida; one in Mississippi and one reported in Louisiana. The reports are available at: FEMA and Accu Weather.

Wildfire

United States of America (Update)

On 31 August, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado, California as well as various wildfires occurring on the West Coast of the country. Due to the Caldor Fire, mandatory evacuation orders have been announced for all residents of South Lake Tahoe (population 21,000) and surrounding communities. The fire has burned 186,568 acres and is 15% contained and is likely to continue burning for the next several weeks. In total, 32,526 homes are threatened, 25 have been damaged, and 482 have been destroyed. There have been 3 reported injuries and there are 6 shelters open in El Dorado County with 431 occupants. Due to power outages, there are 4,000 people in El Dorado County without power. The report is available at: FEMA.