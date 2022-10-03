Natural Hazards Monitoring - 30 September 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 30 September, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), provided an update about the effects of the rainy season in the country. To date 2,224 incidents related to heavy rains have been reported (270 increase since the prior report). Between 1 April to 30 September 2022, 4,162,868 people were affected (601,978 additional since the prior update) and 47 deaths were reported (4 increase since the prior report. A total of 97 bridges and 652 roads were affected and 510 houses were severely damaged (47 additional since the prior update). The report is available at: CONRED