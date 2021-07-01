Natural Hazards Monitoring - 30 June 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 29 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that between 26-28 June 7 severe weather incidents affected 2,407 people. In the Corozal village of San José Petén, strong winds damaged the roof of a house, requiring the evacuation of 8 people. In the community of Cruce 2 Aguas de San Andrés, Petén, strong winds caused mild, moderate, and severe damage to 8 homes, affecting a total of 48 people. The collapse of a perimeter wall in the department of Satna Rosa caused damage to a house in the village of El Cerinal, Barberena, affecting 3 people. In Chicacao, Suchitepéquez, 2 homes were damaged, and 6 people were affected by a flood caused by drains collapsing. Damages were reported in the departments of Huehuetenango, Quetzaltenango, Zacapa, Petén, Santa Rosa, Suchitepéquez, and Guatemala with 22 homes sustaining damages, 1 home at risk, 3 affected roads, and 15 people were evacuated. An increase of rain is forecasted around the country over the next several days, the public is advised to remain cautious. The reports are available at: CONRED 1 y CONRED 2.