Natural Hazards Monitoring - 3 June 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 2 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Management (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish) reported that during the 2022 Rainy Season 180 incidents related to the weather have occurred affecting 264,709 people. In total, 1,722 people were evacuated of which 50 have been sheltered, 3,392 people received assistance, 677 people are at risk, 4 were injured, and 11 deaths were reported in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Huehuetenango, and Zacapa. In addition, 143 houses are at risk, 122 houses sustained slight damage, 551 houses were moderately damaged, and 27 houses were severely damaged. There were 53 affected roads and bridges. Additionally, between 1-2 June, 10 incidents were reported in the departments of Alta Verapaz, Chiquimula, Quiché, and Zacapa affecting a total of 3,813 people. The report is available at: CONRED.