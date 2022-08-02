Natural Hazards Monitoring - 29 July 2022

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 29 July, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported that as of 29 July, 1,971,054 people were affected by the rainy season, 8,716 people were evacuated, 22,848 received treatment by CONRED, and 981 people were sheltered. In addition, 1,071 houses sustained slight damage, 3,323 houses sustained moderate damage, and 299 houses were severely damaged. Between 28-29 July, 11 incidents related to the rainy season were reported in the departments of Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Huehuetenango, Jalapa, Quetzaltenango, Quiché, Sacatepéquez, and San Marcos. In total, 6,034 people were affected. The report is available at: CONRED

United States of America

On 29 July, Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear announced that flooding in Eastern Kentucky is ongoing with a flood watch in effect. There have been at least 15 confirmed deaths and over 23,000 residents of Kentucky are currently without power. According to a media report, rescuers are working to reach areas that have become isolated due to the floods as many roads have been washed away. The deaths were reported in the counties of Knox, Perry, Letcher, and Clay. The reports are available at: Governor Andy Beshear and CNN