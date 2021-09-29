Natural Hazards Monitoring - 28 September, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 27 September, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) provided an update on the 2021 Rainy Season. Between the beginning of the Rainy Season and 27 September, a total of 854 severe weather events have been reported affecting 1,400,111 persons. Overall, a total of 1,017 persons have been reported at risk, 4,686 persons were affected, 17 persons have been injured, and 29 deaths have been reported. There have been 11,478 persons who have been evacuated, 644 of which were placed in shelters. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN as per its acronym in Spanish) 1,349 houses have sustained slight damage, 2,886 houses have sustained moderate damage, and 125 houses were severely damaged. In addition, 219 roads and 24 bridges were affected. The report is available at: CONRED.