Natural Hazards Monitoring - 28 October 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 27 October, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported that since the beginning of the 2021 rainy season, 894 weather events have occurred, affecting 1,483,638 people. In total, 11,903 evacuations occurred, with 687 people placed in shelters. There have been 1,371 houses that have sustained mild damage, 3,073 that have sustained moderate damage, and 125 houses that have been severely damaged. In addition, 247 houses remain at-risk, 131 schools, 233 roads, 11 buildings, and 24 bridges have been affected, and 3 roads and 15 bridges have been destroyed. The report is available at: CONRED.

United States of America (the)

On 28 October, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported that the “Nor’easter” storm has caused flash flooding and coastal flooding in eastern Massachusetts and caused widespread loss of power in the region. In Massachusetts, 941,000 people were without power at the storm’s peak, and with 328,000 people still without power. In the state of Rhode Island, 14,000 people remain without electricity. In the states of Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey, several roads were closed due to fallen trees, power lines, and flooding. The report is available at: FEMA.