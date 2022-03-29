Natural Hazards Monitoring - 28 March, 2022

Earthquake

Ecuador

On 27 March, the Ecuador National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE per its acronym in Spanish) reported an earthquake that occurred late on 26 March with a 6.0 magnitude 11.79 km from Esmeraldas and at a depth of 10 km. A tsunami alert was not issued at the time of the earthquake. In addition to the initial earthquake, two aftershocks with magnitudes of 5.5 and 4.6 were reported early on 27 March. On 28 March, SNGRE reported that 804 people had been affected by the earthquake, 1 person was injured, and 1 person has died. In total there have been 42 houses were destroyed, 196 houses, 6 health centers, 6 educational institutions, and 1 bridge were affected. The initial SNGRE report is attached, and the update is available at SNGRE.

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 28 March, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), reported since the beginning of the cold-weather season, 167 weather events have occurred. In total, 127,932 people were affected by these events, 6,195 people were evacuated, 475 of which were placed in temporary shelters, 7,937 people were directly assisted by CONRED services, 3 people were injured, and 2 people died. There were 94 houses that sustained light damage, 1,558 houses sustained moderate damage, and 4 houses were severely damaged. In addition, 22 roads, 6 buildings, and 4 bridges were affected, and 4 bridges were destroyed. The report is available at CONRED.