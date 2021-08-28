Natural Hazards Monitoring - 27 August, 2021

excerpt

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 26 August, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported 17 severe weather incidents in the departments of Huehuetenango, Guatemala, San Marcos, Retalhuleu, Alta Verapaz, Escuintla, and Quetzaltenango and affected 10,754 people. Of the total affected people, 122 were evacuated from their homes and 20 were placed in shelters. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish) 278 homes sustained mild, moderate, and severe damage. The full report is available at: CONRED.