Natural Hazards Monitoring - 27 April, 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 26 April, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that since the beginning of the 2022 Rainy season 7 events related to the rains have affected 8,263 people. The events occurred in the departments of Suchitepéquez, Huehuetenango, and Guatemala. In total, there were 2 houses with light damage, 30 sustained moderate damage, and 4 roads were affected. The report is available at: CONRED.

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Venezuela (Update)

On 27 April, according to a media report, persistent rain in Venezuela caused flooding in 12 states; the states of Zulia and Mérida have been on alert as they were severely affected. In Mérida, since 18 April, 7 municipalities have had emergency decrees for damage caused by the rains: houses, drinking water systems, and roads that were totally or partially affected. The municipalities in a state of emergency are Obispo Ramos de Lora, Campo Elías, Andrés Bello, Alberto Adriani, Rivas Dávila, and Libertador. In Zulia, floods in the municipalities of Francisco Javier Pulgar, Colón, Sucre, and Catatumbo del Zulia affected 32,263 families and damaged houses. The affected people are receiving humanitarian aid. In the state of Carabobo 480 houses were flooded affecting 1,440 people. In addition, 10 roads and 2 bridges were affected. The report is available at: El Pitazo.