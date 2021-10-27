Natural Hazards Monitoring - 26 October 2021

Official

Hurricane Rick

Mexico

On 26 October, the Mexico National Meteorological Service reported that cold front number 6 will cause strong winds in the Northwest, North, and Northeast regions of the country. By the end of the week, the cold front will interact with a new tropical wave which will cause heavy rains in the East, Central, and Southeast regions of the country. According to media reports, the passage of Hurricane Rick through western Mexico caused heavy rains and winds of up to 165 kilometers per hour, which caused the evacuation of 402 people, damaged 1,277 houses, and impacted 11 states and more than 700 municipalities. In addition, the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo federal highway was cutoff, restricting travel and 5 rivers overflowed. In addition, 183,883 total houses lost electricity due to Hurricane Rick; 86,224 houses lost power in Guerrero and 97,659 in Michoacán. Power has been restored to 88% of houses. The reports are available at: Gobierno de México, Infobae 1 and Infobae 2.

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 25 October, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED as per its acronym in Spanish) reported severe weather in the departments of Petén and Suchitepéquez which caused the Lagunitas River to overflow and damaged 12 homes and affected 72 people. In Chiguaste Canton in Samayac Municipality, a flood was reported which damaged one home and affected 8 people. Between the beginning of the rainy season and 25 October, 890 weather events were reported affecting 1,479,803 people and damaging 4,562 houses and 230 roads. The report is available at: CONRED.