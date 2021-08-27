Natural Hazards Monitoring - 26 August 2021

Severe Weather

Peru

On 25 August, the Peru National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI, per its acronym in Spanish) reported heavy rains and strong winds that occurred in the evening of 24 August into the early hours of 25 August in the districts of José María Químper and Samuel Pastor in Camaná Province. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish), a total of 700 people and 203 homes were affected. Local authorities are coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid to those whose homes were damaged. The report is available at: INDECI.

Guatemala (Update)

On 25 August, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported 29 severe weather incidents that occurred across 10 departments and affected 14,632 residents. The affected departments are Quiché, Huehuetenango, San Marcos, Guatemala, Zacapa, Alta Verapaz, Escuintla, Izabal, Retalhuleu, and Suchitepéquez; the severe weather ranged from floods in Alta Verapaz, Escuintla, Izabal, Retalhuleu, San Marcos, and Suchitepéquez to landslides in Quiché, Huehuetenango, San Marcos, Guatemala, Zacapa, and Alta Verapaz. In total, 362 people were evacuated from their homes, of which 101 were housed in different shelters. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish), 224 homes sustained damages and 5 homes remain at risk. The report is available at: CONRED.