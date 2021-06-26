Natural Hazards Monitoring - 25 June 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala

On 24 June, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that during the rainy season, 209 weather events have occurred affecting 462,002 people. Currently there are 194 people at risk, 4,840 people were evacuated, 321 of which were sheltered, 6 deaths were reported, and 2 persons were reported injured. In terms of infrastructural damage, 36 homes are currently at risk, 446 homes have sustained slight damage, 908 have sustained moderate damage, and 56 homes have sustained severe damage. According to the Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN, per its acronym in Spanish), 9 bridges and 62 roads have been affected. The report is available at: CONRED.