Natural Hazards Monitoring - 25 August 2022

Guatemala (Update)

On 25 August, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED per its acronym in Spanish), provided an update about the effects of the rainy season in the country. To date 1,371 incidents related to heavy rains have been reported. Between 1 April to 25 August 2022, 2,215,173 people have been affected and 31 deaths were reported. In total, 349 houses were severely damaged. In addition, 70 bridges, 370 roads, and 165 schools were affected. The report is available at: CONRED.

Drought

Paraguay

On 24 August 2022, the Ministry of Health of Paraguay, provided information on the drought in the Chaco Region of Paraguay. Since the beginning of August 2022, the districts of Filadelfia, Loma Plata, Mariscal Estigarribia, in the department of Boquerón, Chaco Region, Paraguay, were declared in an emergency due to drought. The districts of Teniente Irala Fernández and Campo Aceval, in the department of Presidente Hayes, were also declared in an emergency. According to the Paraguay Health Surveillance Department weekly report of notifiable events (ENO per its acronym in Spanish), there was an increase in cases of diarrhea in the department of Boquerón and other departments. The highest proportion (66%) of people affected by the drought is reported in Boquerón. The report is available at: Ministry of Health of Paraguay

Unofficial

Severe Weather

United States of America

On 24 August, media reported on heavy rains in Mississippi State, United States. According to the media, since 22 August, heavy rains have hit parts of central and south Mississippi, leading to life-threatening situations and numerous rescues. In Rankin County, the Rankin County Sheriff reported 42 residents at the Brandon nursing home were moved to a safe location until conditions improve. The reports are available at: Washington Post and Local Memphis.