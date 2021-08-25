Natural Hazards Monitoring - 25 August 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Guatemala (Update)

On 24 August, the Guatemala National Coordination System for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported severe weather that impacted 7 departments and affected 20,320 people. The impacted departments were Chiquimula, Baja Verapaz, Alta Verapaz, Guatemala, Retalhuleu, Suchitepéquez, and San Marcos. Landslides were reported in Chiquimula, Baja Verapaz, and two separate municipalities in Alta Verapaz. Flooding was reported in two municipalities in the department of Guatemala, strong winds were reported in Suchitepéquez, subsidence was reported in Alta Verapaz and Guatemala, and other severe weather events were reported in San Marcos. In total, 85 people were evacuated and there were 2 reported fatalities. In terms of damages, 5 homes presented with slight damage and 15 homes sustained moderate damage. The report is available at: CONRED.